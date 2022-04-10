$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) to report $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 498,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,534 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,488 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.