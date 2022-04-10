$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $74.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

