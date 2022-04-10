$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to report $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.62. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

PFBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.36. 82,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,410. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

