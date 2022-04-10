$117.76 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) will post $117.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.17 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $83.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $649.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.27 million to $650.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $293.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.85 million to $449.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 in the last ninety days. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,553,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 91,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 1,137,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

