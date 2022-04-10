$13.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.35 billion and the lowest is $13.23 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.76 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.14 billion to $56.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.28. 18,148,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,795,838. The firm has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

