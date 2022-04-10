$134.93 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will post sales of $134.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.61 million and the highest is $147.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $69.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $523.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $571.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $489.02 million, with estimates ranging from $460.43 million to $527.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

EGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,492 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.0% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,898 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 748,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.91%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

