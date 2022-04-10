1,467 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.35 and a beta of 0.55. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.36%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

