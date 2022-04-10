$15.73 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) to post $15.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.70 million. Agenus reported sales of $11.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $59.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $79.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $150.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 4,036,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Agenus has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.79.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
