$15.73 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) to post $15.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.70 million. Agenus reported sales of $11.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $59.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $79.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $150.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

AGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 4,036,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Agenus has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.79.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

