$160.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will report $160.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.40 million. Ducommun posted sales of $157.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $697.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.60 million to $704.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $744.34 million, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $749.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $503,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.08. 27,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36.

About Ducommun (Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.