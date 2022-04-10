166,023 Shares in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 166,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.14% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MIN opened at $3.15 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.