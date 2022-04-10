$189.15 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $189.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.09 million to $190.20 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $213.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $853.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NetScout Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in NetScout Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in NetScout Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 44,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. 438,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

