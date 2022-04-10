$19.87 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will post sales of $19.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,312,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 87,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,138. The stock has a market cap of $255.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.