1,980 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $252.45 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.