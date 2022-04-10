$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.36 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $8.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Constellium’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellium by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Constellium by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 605.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,365 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. 721,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,154. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

