$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.55. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year earnings of $11.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $14.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $92.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

