20,361 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,911,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 47,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 96,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,317. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $57.77.

