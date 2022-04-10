$24.35 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $24.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $15.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $82.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $94.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $142.87 million, with estimates ranging from $78.20 million to $247.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

IMGN traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,148. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.25. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,652,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $15,801,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $14,357,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $12,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

