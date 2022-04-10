2,640 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,316,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,416,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,556,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.00. 140,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,793. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $252.23 and a one year high of $302.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.16 and a 200 day moving average of $283.08.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.