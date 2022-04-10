$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the lowest is $3.00 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $12.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $13.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. 7,596,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $34.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

