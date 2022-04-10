$33.38 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will post $33.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $38.03 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $13.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $139.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 million to $155.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.33 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

FCEL stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,104,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,850. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

