39,670 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,398 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

