4,402 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

