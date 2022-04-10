$486.79 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to report $486.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $472.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $502.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $300.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. 2,251,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,974. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

