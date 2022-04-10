63,861 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,861 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CDK Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

