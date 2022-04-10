$748.29 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $748.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $744.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $750.10 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $693.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.78.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.37. The stock had a trading volume of 745,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.97 and a 200 day moving average of $155.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $195.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,073,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

