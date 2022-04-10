$849.25 Million in Sales Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) to post sales of $849.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $841.05 million to $857.46 million. Bilibili posted sales of $595.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.95.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,695,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,477,908. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

