975 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $210.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.30 and a 200 day moving average of $202.61. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $172.37 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,703.70.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

