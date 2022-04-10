AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $713,173.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $713,173.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $482,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 18,235 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $881,297.55.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $163,708.16.

On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $609,623.89.

NYSE AIR opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AAR by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 144,706 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in AAR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

