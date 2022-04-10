AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $713,173.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $713,173.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $482,200.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 18,235 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $881,297.55.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $163,708.16.
- On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $609,623.89.
NYSE AIR opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AAR by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 144,706 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in AAR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.
About AAR (Get Rating)
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
