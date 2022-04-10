Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Sells $47,100.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AEHR opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.38. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 16.01%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
