Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Sells $47,100.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AEHR opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.38. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 201,607 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $4,395,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

