Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $30.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.54 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $22.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $136.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.90 million to $140.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $181.63 million, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $198.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

AERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 395,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,428. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $391.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 690,649 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,394,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,254,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 122,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.