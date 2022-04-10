Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 52.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,582. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

