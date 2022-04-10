AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.