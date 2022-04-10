AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of RERE stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. AiHuiShou International has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. Equities analysts forecast that AiHuiShou International will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

