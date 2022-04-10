Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,485,000 after buying an additional 224,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,632,000 after buying an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after buying an additional 144,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $251.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.78.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

