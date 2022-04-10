Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €95.00 ($104.40) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 85,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

