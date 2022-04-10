Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $3.22. Alcoa reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 267.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $13.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $18.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $17.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $153,481,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of AA stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.15. 4,586,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,495,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.