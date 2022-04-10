Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.12.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $103.53. 20,814,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,268,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

