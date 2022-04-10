Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 205,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after buying an additional 1,725,009 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 316.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after buying an additional 1,625,648 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after buying an additional 1,366,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $65,933,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

