Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,989,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $42.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

