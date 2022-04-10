Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 220,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

