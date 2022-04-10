Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 586,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Westwood Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth $224,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

WHG stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.37. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

