Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $9.11 Million in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 195,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Bank OZK as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bank OZK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank OZK by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on OZK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

OZK opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

