Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $8.78 Million Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,555,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMG opened at $133.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.56. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

