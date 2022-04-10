Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 294,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Switch by 46.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

