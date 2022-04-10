Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 215,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 80,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $97.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

