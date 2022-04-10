Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 202,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Teradata as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $57,086,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 288.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 858,240 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Teradata by 142.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after buying an additional 212,512 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Teradata by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,084,000 after purchasing an additional 171,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teradata by 352.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 149,569 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Teradata stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $2,853,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.