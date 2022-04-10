Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 5%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.72. 6,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 647,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMPS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Altus Power Company Profile (NYSE:AMPS)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
