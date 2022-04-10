Amandla Mk Trust Sells 8,137 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $331,257.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $100,375.00.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.70.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 47.12% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in National Research by 26.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in National Research by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Research by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Research by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National Research by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.