American Financial Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.62. 1,971,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,255. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.14 and its 200-day moving average is $284.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

