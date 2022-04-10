American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American International Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after buying an additional 400,850 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,248. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.